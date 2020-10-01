EU chief to announce legal action against the UK over Brexit - RTE

EU chief to announce legal action against the UK over Brexit - RTEReuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:24 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce legal action against the United Kingdom over its plan to undercut the Brexit divorce treaty, RTE reported.
"A second source has confirmed that President Ursula von der Leyen will announce legal action against the UK at 11 am CET," RTE Europe Editor Tony Connelly said on Twitter. "The decision needed to be approved unanimously by the College of Commissioners."
- READ MORE ON:
- Ursula von der Leyen
- European Commission
- United Kingdom
- Brexit
- RTE
- Europe