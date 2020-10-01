J'khand's COVID-hit minister complains of breathlessness, shifted to pvt hospital

J'khand's COVID-hit minister complains of breathlessness, shifted to pvt hospitalPTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:41 IST
Jharkhand education minister Jagannath Mahato, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was on Thursday shifted to a private hospital in Ranchi from the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) after he complained of breathlessness
A spokesperson at RIMS said that Mahato had requested that he be shifted to Medica, following which arrangements were made and the minister was moved to the private hospital
Mahato had on September 28 taken to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with the infection. He asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselvesexamined.
- READ MORE ON:
- Medica
- Jharkhand
- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences
- inRanchi
ALSO READ
EU to build biomedical agency, convene health summit, says Von der Leyen
MIS-C associated with COVID-19 included in notifiable medical condition
5 people injured in Kozhikode air crash still receiving medical attention at hospitals: Puri
Steel plants supplying medical oxygen for COVID-19 treatment: Steel Ministry
Armed Forces Medical College hosts conference cum workshop IMPACT 2020