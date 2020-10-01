Left Menu
Development News Edition

J'khand's COVID-hit minister complains of breathlessness, shifted to pvt hospital

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:41 IST
J'khand's COVID-hit minister complains of breathlessness, shifted to pvt hospital
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand education minister Jagannath Mahato, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, was on Thursday shifted to a private hospital in Ranchi from the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences(RIMS) after he complained of breathlessness

A spokesperson at RIMS said that Mahato had requested that he be shifted to Medica, following which arrangements were made and the minister was moved to the private hospital

Mahato had on September 28 taken to Twitter to announce that he was diagnosed with the infection. He asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselvesexamined.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...

World leaders, virtual meeting 1.0: Was anybody listening?

In the space of a few minutes, on a prerecorded video filmed thousands of miles from where it was shown, the tech-savvy president of El Salvador captured the two strikingly different sides of this years unprecedented - and virtual - gatheri...

Himalaya Lip Care brings its flagship initiative 'Muskaan' to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

- In Partnership with NGO Smile Train India, Launches the Campaign Ek Nayi Muskaan on World Smile Day BENGALURU, India, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the eve of World Smile Day, The Himalaya Drug Company, Indias leading wellness company, r...

Woman's body found stuffed in box in UP's Gorakhpur

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a box lying in the Maniram area in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district on Thursday, police said. The police said there was no visible injury marks on the body of the woman, who is beli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020