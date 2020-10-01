UP govt issues 'Unlock 5' guidelines

The Uttar Pradesh government issued guidelines for 'Unlock 5' on Thursday, allowing schools and other educational institutions outside COVID-19 containment zones to reopen gradually after October 15. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said district administrations will assess the coronavirus situation in their respective jurisdictions and decide in consultation with the management of schools and other educational institutions when to reopen. He, however, said online education would encouraged.

If students preferred to continue their studies online instead of physically attending classes, they would be allowed to do so, he added. Students would be able to attend school only with the written permission of their parents or guardians. Awasthi said permission for use of swimming pools for training by sportspersons would be given from October 15 as per the guidelines issued by the Union Sports Ministry.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes outside containment zones would also be allowed to reopen from October 15 with 50 per cent seating capacity, he said. Entertainment parks can open from October 15.