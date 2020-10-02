Left Menu
Paul Reader Marwein appointed as Meghalaya PSC chairperson

The Meghalaya government has appointed Paul Reader Marwein, a former PWD secretary, as the chairperson of the state's public service commission, a senior official said on Friday. Marwein replaces G C Momin, who retired from service. "The cabinet has recently approved the appointment of Marwein as the chairperson of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission," the official told PTI.

"The cabinet has recently approved the appointment of Marwein as the chairperson of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission," the official told PTI. In a notification issued on Thursday, Personnel Commissioner and Secretary Ripnar Lyngdoh said Marwein's appointment was approved by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

Marwein, who was holding charge as the chief engineer of the PWD, was due to retire early next year but he took voluntary retirement, according to an official in the department who requested anonymity.

