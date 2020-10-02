Left Menu
Unlock 5: Cinema halls in U'khand to open from Oct 15

Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15 for which the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by Union health ministry shall be strictly adhered to, the latest guidelines issued by the state government late on Thursday said The current ceiling of 100 people gathering for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions can be removed outside containment zones after October 15, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand government has issued the guidelines for 'Unlock 5' deciding to permit the opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15.

Entertainment parks and similar places will also be permitted to open from October 15 for which the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry shall be strictly adhered to, the latest guidelines issued by the state government late on Thursday said

The current ceiling of 100 people gathering for social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions can be removed outside containment zones after October 15, it said.

However, not more than 200 people will be allowed to gather in closed spaces with a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity. Wearing of face masks, maintaining social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and use of hand wash or sanitizer will be mandatory.

A decision with respect to the re-opening of schools in a graded manner after October 15 shall be taken by the state's education department.

The decision will be taken in consultation with the respective schools/institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to the following conditions: Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged. Students preferring to attend online classes shall be allowed to do so, the guidelines said.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents. Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent, the guidelines said.

The Department of Education will prepare their own SOPs regarding the health and safety precautions for the re-opening of schools/institutions based on the SOPs issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DOSEL), Ministry of Education, keeping local requirements in view.

The decision to re-open coaching institutions (academic and professional) after October 15 in a graded manner shall be taken by the respective District Magistrates, the guidelines said. The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective coaching institution managements, based on their assessment of the situation.

The timing of re-opening of college/ higher education institutions will be announced by Department of Higher Education. Ministry of Education in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged

However, higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and postgraduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratory experimental works will be permitted to open from October 15.

All asymptomatic inbound people traveling from other countries to Uttarakhand shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal -- smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in. prior to their journey and follow the SOPs issued by the home ministry from time to time. No permit shall be required for the inter-district movement of people within the state. However, all such people shall mandatorily register themselves on the web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their movement.

All such people, irrespective of their mode of travel, shall be exempted from being quarantined.

For tourists coming to Uttarakhand by all modes of transport a registration is mandatory on the Smart City web portal smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in prior to their travel but bringing a COVID-19 negative test report before checking into a hotel or homestay facility will not be mandatory.

The requirement of mandatory stay of minimum days in hotel/homestay will not be applicable anymore, the guidelines said.

However, the lockdown shall remain in force in the containment zones till October 31.

