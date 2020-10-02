Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, messages more relevant than ever before: Indian diplomat

Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat. "Gandhism resonates widely even today with the leaders and policy makers around the world in pursuit of providing good people-centric governance, providing better standards of living to people and respecting nature, so as to coexist in harmony,” Kumaran said at an event held at Global Indian International School (GIIS).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 14:49 IST
Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, messages more relevant than ever before: Indian diplomat
Representative image Image Credit:

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and messages are more relevant than ever before, India's High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran said on Friday as he paid tributes to the father of the nation on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

"Gandhism resonates widely even today with the leaders and policy makers around the world in pursuit of providing good people-centric governance, providing better standards of living to people and respecting nature, so as to coexist in harmony," Kumaran said at an event held at Global Indian International School (GIIS). Addressing Indian students and local community leaders on Gandhi Jayanti, he pointed out that Gandhi's insistence on cleanliness inspired the 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

He said Gandhi's ideas and message were more relevant than ever before. Kumaran underlined that events like these, held within rules and regulations, are the most important interactions within the community to everyone to stay connected in the world of social media and virtual activities.

He paid respect to Gandhi at the Clifford Pier where a plaque marks the historical link between Singapore and India. Speaking on the occasion, President of the UN in Singapore Alexander Charles Louis termed Gandhi one of the greatest leaders of all time.

He reminded the audience of Gandhi's values and urged the students, mostly from Indian schools in Singapore, to do their best in life keeping Gandhi's thoughts in mind. President of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) Tushar Doshi said: "Mahatma Gandhi's life is inspiring, and his principles of non-violence, simplicity and truth inspire us in daily life." An online painting competition was also held as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

KMSS floats political party on Gandhi Jayanti

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti KMSS along with 70 indigenous groups and a regional party on Friday floated a political outfit to fight the Assam assembly elections due next year, outgoing president of the peasant body Bhasco De Saikia sai...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump and Melania test positivePresident Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race...

Police, administration and UP govt tried to destroy evidence in Hathras case: Sachin Pilot

Speaking about the Hathras incident, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that for the first time, the police, administration and the government deliberately tried to destroy the evidence. For the first time, it was witnessed that the police, ...

QUOTE BOX-Voices from Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Karabakh conflict

A conflict with its origins in the collapse of the Soviet Union has re-erupted this week. The fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh - a mountain enclave inside Azerbaijan that is mainly populated by ethnic Armenians and broke away in the 1990s - i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020