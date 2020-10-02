Mahatma Gandhi's ideas, messages more relevant than ever before: Indian diplomat

Mahatma Gandhi's ideas and messages are more relevant than ever before, India's High Commissioner to Singapore P Kumaran said on Friday as he paid tributes to the father of the nation on his 151st birth anniversary. Gandhi was born on this day in 1869 at Porbandar in Gujarat.

"Gandhism resonates widely even today with the leaders and policy makers around the world in pursuit of providing good people-centric governance, providing better standards of living to people and respecting nature, so as to coexist in harmony," Kumaran said at an event held at Global Indian International School (GIIS). Addressing Indian students and local community leaders on Gandhi Jayanti, he pointed out that Gandhi's insistence on cleanliness inspired the 'Swachh Bharat' (Clean India) programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government.

He said Gandhi's ideas and message were more relevant than ever before. Kumaran underlined that events like these, held within rules and regulations, are the most important interactions within the community to everyone to stay connected in the world of social media and virtual activities.

He paid respect to Gandhi at the Clifford Pier where a plaque marks the historical link between Singapore and India. Speaking on the occasion, President of the UN in Singapore Alexander Charles Louis termed Gandhi one of the greatest leaders of all time.

He reminded the audience of Gandhi's values and urged the students, mostly from Indian schools in Singapore, to do their best in life keeping Gandhi's thoughts in mind. President of Global Organisation of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) Tushar Doshi said: "Mahatma Gandhi's life is inspiring, and his principles of non-violence, simplicity and truth inspire us in daily life." An online painting competition was also held as part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here.