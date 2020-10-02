Students of grade nine to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 for doubt clarification

The Puducherry government on Friday announced that students from grades 9 to 12 will have classes from October 8 in schools here and in the Karaikal region. Director of Education Rudra Goud told reporters here that the classes would be held only for half a day on all six days in a week until further orders.

While students of grades 9 and 11 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, those studying in class 10 and 12 will have it on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in a week. He noted that attendance would not be compulsory and classes were meant for doubt clarification and guidance only.

Students should bring letters of consent from their parents for attending the classes in the format the department had brought out. Goud said at present there would be no transport facility for the students to reach the schools.

The noon meal scheme would not be operated for the present given the COVID-19 situation. The official said the schools for classes 9 to 12 would be reopened on October 5.

But classes as such would begin only on October 8 as certain preparatory work was needed to clean the premises and other allied works. Goud said if there was anyone in the family with symptoms of COVID-19, the student should not come to school.

However, all students would be admitted into the classes after a preliminary health check-up through a thermal scanner. They would also be asked to clean their hands with sanitizer, maintain social distancing, and wear masks as these are essential safety measures.

Classes would be held only for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm given the extraordinary situation now prevailing.