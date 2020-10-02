Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students of grade nine to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 for doubt clarification

Goud said at present there would be no transport facility for the students to reach the schools. Noon meal scheme would not be operated for the present in view of the COVID-19 situation.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:18 IST
Students of grade nine to 12 to have half-day classes from Oct 8 for doubt clarification
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Puducherry government on Friday announced that students from grades 9 to 12 will have classes from October 8 in schools here and in the Karaikal region. Director of Education Rudra Goud told reporters here that the classes would be held only for half a day on all six days in a week until further orders.

While students of grades 9 and 11 will have classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, those studying in class 10 and 12 will have it on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in a week. He noted that attendance would not be compulsory and classes were meant for doubt clarification and guidance only.

Students should bring letters of consent from their parents for attending the classes in the format the department had brought out. Goud said at present there would be no transport facility for the students to reach the schools.

The noon meal scheme would not be operated for the present given the COVID-19 situation. The official said the schools for classes 9 to 12 would be reopened on October 5.

But classes as such would begin only on October 8 as certain preparatory work was needed to clean the premises and other allied works. Goud said if there was anyone in the family with symptoms of COVID-19, the student should not come to school.

However, all students would be admitted into the classes after a preliminary health check-up through a thermal scanner. They would also be asked to clean their hands with sanitizer, maintain social distancing, and wear masks as these are essential safety measures.

Classes would be held only for half a day from 10 am to 1 pm given the extraordinary situation now prevailing.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

U.S. schools from kindergarten to high school have avoided a spike in COVID-19 cases, early data show, but medical experts say the real test is coming as students in large densely-populated cities such as New York and Miami return to classr...

It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leade...

Dollar Industries sets up 4MW solar power plant at TN unit

Dollar Industries Ltd, one of the leading brands in the hosiery segment, has set up a 4MW solar power plant at its facility in Tamil Nadu, making it self- reliant and sustainable in power generation. Dollar Industries Ltd has invested Rs 18...

UK, EU leaders to discus Brexit, free trade talks

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday will take stock of negotiations on a post-Brexit free trade deal and to discuss next steps, officials said. The announcement by both sid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020