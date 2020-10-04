COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till October 31

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 31 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi government officials said on Sunday The Delhi government had earlier extended the school closure till October 5, though the Centre had permitted calling students of classes 9 to 12 to schools on voluntary basis from September 21. "During this COVID-19 crisis, it would not be appropriate to take any risk regarding children's health. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided to continue the closure of schools till 31 October. During this period, online education will continue in all schools," a Delhi government official said Sunday.

"All heads of schools have been authorised to call teachers and staff members for smooth conduct of online classes, teaching learning activities and any other work, during this period," the official added. The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also directed all government and private schools that a message regarding wearing mask, following physical distancing and maintaining hand hygiene to be conveyed to the students as a way to combat COVID-19 situation before starting any online activity.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a nationwide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. On March 25, the Central government had announced a nationwide lockdown to tame the spread of the virus. While several restrictions have been eased gradually in different phases of "Unlock" since June 8, educational institutions continue to remain closed.

However, as per the latest unlock guidelines, schools, colleges and other educational institutions can reopen outside containment zones after October 15. The decision on whether to reopen educational institutions has been left with states and union territories..