TN CM inaugurates new projects of Higher Education dept

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday inaugurated completed projects of the Higher Education Department at various places. He also laid the foundation for establishing infrastructure facilities of the higher education department, an official press release said.

Buildings and hostels constructed for students at a cost of Rs 58.21 crore at government arts and science colleges, government engineering colleges, government polytechnic colleges in various districts, and Manonmaniam Sundaranar University were inaugurated by the chief minister. He also laid the foundation through video conferencing from the secretariat here for postgraduate and research wings for new departments of Computer Science, Physics and Commerce, hostels for students, and residences for the Vice-Chancellor on premises of Thiruvalluvar University, Katpadi to come up at a total cost of Rs 25.25 crore, the release said.

In the last nine years, 66 government arts and science colleges / affiliated arts and science colleges, four government engineering colleges, and 19 multi-technical colleges have been started in various parts of Tamil Nadu, the release said. "As a result, Tamil Nadu has become the leading state in India with a 49 percent enrollment ratio in higher education," the release added.