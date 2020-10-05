Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Bengal university to honour Netaji's contribution: Mamata

The educational institution will be christened 'Jai Hind University', Banerjee said during a virtual felicitation ceremony for meritorious students of Secondary, Higher Secondary, West Bengal Joint Entrance and High Madrasa examinations this year. The chief minister also said she was in favour of setting up a university in the name of B R Ambedkar in future.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 20:55 IST
New Bengal university to honour Netaji's contribution: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (file pic) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will set up a university to honour the contribution of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army in the country's freedom movement. The educational institution will be christened 'Jai Hind University', Banerjee said during a virtual felicitation ceremony for meritorious students of Secondary, Higher Secondary, West Bengal Joint Entrance and High Madrasa examinations this year.

The chief minister also said she was in favour of setting up a university in the name of B R Ambedkar in future. "We already have higher educational institutions named after stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam near his birth place in Paschim Bardhaman. The Jai Hind University... will remind about the contributions of Netaji and his 'Azad Hind Fauj' (Indian National Army)," she said.

"Our government has set up 30 universities, and more will come up. We are building one university for the Matua community members as well," Banerjee said. Banerjee, while congratulating the students of state- run boards for their success, asked the district magistrates to ensure that any appeal for financial help should be processed on time.

"Here is a standing instruction, no poor student's education should be held up for financial reasons. If necessary, the CM's fund should be used," she said. Listing out the various steps taken by the West Bengal government for helping poor students, she said 1.3 lakh students have benefitted from the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship.

Banerjee said when the UGC had stopped grants for PhD students, the state's higher education department came to their rescue. "It also created a scholarship for general category students faced with financial stress". She said the 'Kanyashree' project, which has been acclaimed by the UN and UNESCO, has so far helped 67 lakh girls of the state.

Urging students to look for employment opportunities within the state after passing out, Banerjee said there will be no dearth of jobs for them in West Bengal. "Some people may spread canards against Bengal, but they won't succeed. I urge the students that wherever you go in future, don't forget Bengal," she said.

The chief minister told the students to consider taking up careers in healthcare and administrative services. Banerjee also announced that every meritorious student will be given a laptop, wrist watch and books, which will be personally handed over to them by the administration.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras incident: Congress holds 'silent' protests in C'garh

The Congress on Monday staged maun satyagraha or silent protests in Chhattisgarh demanding justice for the 19-year-old dalit woman who was allegedly gang raped and killed in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras, triggering a nationwide outrage. Silent pr...

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space companys Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the companys workhorse Falc...

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020