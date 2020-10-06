Left Menu
EU court rules against Hungary's Orban over Soros university

The European Union's highest court ruled on Tuesday that changes by Hungary to its law on higher education which effectively forced a university founded by George Soros to leave the country were not in line with EU law The European Court of Justice said in the ruling that “the conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law." Among the changes, Hungary tied the operation of foreign universities in Hungary to a bilateral agreement between the Hungarian government and the universities' country of origin.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:12 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At the heart of the conflict is the fate of Central European University, established in New York state by Soros, a Hungarian-American financier. It had to relocate most of its main activities to Vienna from Budapest, where it had been operating since the early 1990s.

