Maha: Varsity teacher drowns while swimming in Godavari river

The deceased, who worked at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, located around 250 km from here, went for a swim in the river on Monday, a police official said. When he did not return, his brother approached the police who launched a search with the help of fire brigade.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 06-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 17:29 IST
A 52-year-old professor with a university drowned while swimming in the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nanded district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased, who worked at the Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University in Nanded, located around 250 km from here, went for a swim in the river on Monday, a police official said.

When he did not return, his brother approached the police who launched a search with the help of fire brigade. The search team initially found his clothes on the river bank.

On Tuesday morning, the body of the victim, Dr Bhagwan Jadhav, was found two km from the spot, the official said..

