Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guinea: Steer clear of campaign hate speech, top UN officials warn

Given the history of intercommunal violence in Guinea, two high-level UN Officials voiced concern on Tuesday over the risk of “incitement to hostility, discrimination or violence” as the country gears up for elections on 18 October.

UN News | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:30 IST
Guinea: Steer clear of campaign hate speech, top UN officials warn
Ms Bachelet also called on all candidates to refrain from stirring up ethnic divisions, condemn any provocations and commit to peaceful participation in the electoral process. Image Credit: Wikipedia

"There are already serious indications of rising intolerance and confrontation, including among youth groups, and media outlets amplifying messages of hate", UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Along with Pramila Patten, UN Acting Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide and Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, she urged political leaders, particularly candidates campaigning for the elections in Guinea, to refrain from invoking ethnic affiliations designed to raise tensions, and using intentionally provocative language.

Ms Bachelet also called on all candidates to refrain from stirring up ethnic divisions, condemn any provocations and commit to peaceful participation in the electoral process.

Held accountable

Ms Patten appealed to all leaders across the West African nation to stop themselves from instrumentalizing ethnicity or sowing seeds of division, for political gain.

"Such manoeuvres are extremely dangerous and must be stopped", she asserted. "Any individual responsible for incitement to commit violence or atrocities will sooner or later be held accountable for their acts before a national or international court".

The UN Special Adviser reminded the Government of its primary responsibility to protect all its populations from acts of violence – irrespective of ethnic or political affiliation.

Moreover, she encouraged all concerned parties to resolutely commit to dialogue for a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

Sexual violence persists

Recalling events in the capital city, Conakry, on 28 September 2009, when at least 109 women and girls were sexually victimized, simply on account of their political affiliation, the Special Representative warned that the threat of sexual violence continues, in many contexts - a tool to intimidate and punish political opponents, their family members and women human rights defenders.

Eleven years on, Ms Patten instructed all Guinean political actors to send a strong message to end sexual violence once and for all.

Accountability pending

Against the backdrop of the reported use of excessive force by security forces during demonstrations in October 2019 and March 2020, both UN officials also stressed the need for accountability.

Although the Government announced investigations into the violence - including killings - to date, there has been no further information on their outcome.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP names two more candidates for first phase of Bihar polls

The BJP on Wednesday cleared names of two more candidates, including for the Buxar seat where speculations were rife that former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey may contest the state elections. The party gave ticket to Parshuram Chaturvedi from Buxar...

Punjab CM directs procurement agencies to pay pending dues of farmers

With the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday sanctioning a Cash Credit Limit CCL amount of Rs 30,220.82 crore for procurement of paddy in the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 for the month of October, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder S...

Hawaii pushes forward with tourism despite safety concerns

Despite increasing coronavirus cases across the US, Hawaii officials hope to reboot tourism next week by loosening months of economically crippling pandemic restrictions, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all arriving travelers. T...

Soccer-England trio to miss Wales clash due to COVID-19 protocol breach

Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho will miss Englands friendly against Wales at Wembley on Thursday after they breached COVID-19 regulations at the weekend, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday. Chilwell and Sancho attended ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020