The Telangana government on Wednesday issued Unlock guidelines, allowing activities such as Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions, social, political and religious gatherings with a ceiling of 100 people outside containment zones with enforcement of COVID-19 protocol.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 23:26 IST
Unlock: Telangana govt issues guidelines for allowing more

The Telangana government on Wednesday issued Unlock guidelines, allowing activities such as Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions, social, political and religious gatherings with a ceiling of 100 people outside containment zones with enforcement of COVID-19 protocol. It, however, said separate orders regarding date of opening would be issued for cinemas, theatres, multiplexes and similar places and schools and coaching institutions.

In colleges and other higher education institutions, online and distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged, said a government order, issued in line with the union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) guidelines recently. Higher education institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes, requiring laboratory and experimental works would be permitted to open from October 15 as suggested by the government, it said.

Separate orders regarding date of opening will be issued for Cinemas, Theatres, Multiplexes, Entertainment parks and similar places, it said. Business to Business (B2B) Exhibitions will be permitted to open from October 15.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious and political functions and other congregations with a ceiling of 100 people and by following health protocol will be permitted outside containment zones. Wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser would be mandatory for these, the GO said.

In respect of containment zones, strict lockdown shall be in force till October 31 and only essential activities shall be permitted, it added..

