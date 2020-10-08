Left Menu
Development News Edition

NGO moves SC for waiver of exam fees for CBSE students of classes 10, 12

An NGO on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of ongoing pandemic and consequent financial problems being faced by parents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:49 IST
NGO moves SC for waiver of exam fees for CBSE students of classes 10, 12

An NGO on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of ongoing pandemic and consequent financial problems being faced by parents. The NGO, 'Social Jurist' has filed the appeal before the top court against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court asking the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case” within three weeks.

The appeal said that due to lockdown and pandemic, the income of parents has either disappeared or has gone down to such a level that it has become difficult for them to arrange even two times meal for their families It said the high court's order has resulted into denial of relief to 30 lakh students in the country and three lakh are in Delhi alone. The plea, filed through lawyer Ashok Agarwal, said either CBSE be asked to waive off the exams fee or the Centre should pay the money from the PM Cares Fund in the country. For Delhi students, it said that the AAP government may be asked to do the same.

“It may be stated here that till 2018-19 the CBSE Examination fee of students of class X/ XII was very nominal but in the year 2019-20 respondent CBSE increased Examination fee in manifold. In the current year 2020-21, CBSE demanded Examination fee from Rs 1500 to Rs.1800 from students of class X and Rs.1500 to Rs.2400 from class XII students depending upon number of subjects, practical, etc,” the plea said. The plea said in the last academic year, the Delhi government had paid examination fees to the  CBSE of students of class X and XII , but in 2020-21, it has refused to pay citing financial crunch.

The NGO in these circumstances sought direction to CBSE to waive off the fee or or in alternative direct the Government of India to pay to CBSE from “the PM Care Fund or from any other available resources”, it said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

SC rejects plea of former IAF officer seeking bail in spying case

The Supreme Court Thursday refused bail to a former IAF official who is facing trial for allegedly sharing secret information with those suspected to be backed by Pakistans ISI, saying he is a danger to the entire nation. A bench headed by ...

Is it media's job to advise on probe, asks Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court asked on Thursday if it was the medias job to proffer advise to an investigating agency about how it should conduct a probe. The remark was made by a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni durin...

Morgan Stanley buying Eaton Vance in deal valued at $7B

Morgan Stanley is buying the investment management firm Eaton Vance in a deal valued at about USD 7 billion. Eaton Vance, based in Boston, has over USD 500 billion in assets under management.Morgan Stanley Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman s...

Clean Tech Demo Park at Barapullah to demonstrate waste-to-value technologies

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday inaugurated a Clean Tech Demo Park at the Barapullah drain site, a Department of Biotechnology DBT initiative that will demonstrate innovative waste-to-value technologies. The park w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020