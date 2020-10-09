Esther Dufflo to address conference organised by IIM-C & Stern School of Business

Nobel laureate Esther Duflo will deliver the keynote address at the three-day virtual conference jointly organised by IIM (Calcutta) and Stern School of Business, New York University from Friday. Duflo, who won the Nobel in Economics in 2019 along with husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer, will deliver the keynote speech, leading academic and policy experts will make an in-depth discussion on Indias financial markets and implications on the international economics at the virtual meet.

The meet is organised by the Financial Research and Trading Laboratory, IIM Calcutta (IIMC) and Stern School of Business, New York University (NYU), an IIM (C) statement said on Friday. The series has been organised by Professors Kose John and Maheswaran Durairaj of NYU Stern and Professors Sudhir Jaiswall and Anju Seth of IIM Calcutta.

The conference will begin with a welcome note and introductory remarks from Prof Kose John, NYU Stern School Business. This will be followed by presentation and discussion of four research studies in accounting, finance, and economics.

Dr Esther Duflo is the Abdul Latif Jameel Professor of Poverty Alleviation and Development Economics in the Department of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a co-founder and co-director of the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL). In her research, she seeks to understand the economic lives of the poor, with the aim to help design and evaluate social policies. She has worked on health, education, financial inclusion, environment and governance, the statement said.

The second day, October 10, will feature four distinguished scholars who will share research insights on a variety of disciplines. The conference will also feature talks on marketing, entrepreneurship, analytics, and operations by leading academic scholars who are also IIMC alumni.

The prominent speakers and their talks on the second day of the conference are Maheswaran Durairaj (NYU): Make in Incredible India: Nation Equity and Globalization, Venkataraman Sankaran (UVA): My journey as a professor in the field of Entrepreneurship, Anindya Ghose (NYU): Monetising the Mobile Economy Using AI & Blockchain, Ananth Raman (HBS): Research Opportunities in Retail Operations. October 11 is the concluding day of the conference will have several sessions keeping the virtual audience glued to their screens, the statement added.