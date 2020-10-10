Left Menu
Development News Edition

23 states, 8 UTs have abolished interview for govt jobs: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

He expressed satisfaction that after quite a bit of persuasion and repeated reminders to certain state governments, today the practice of conducting interview stands discontinued in all the eight Union Territories of India including Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 23 out of 28 states of the country, the statement said. Singh said, in the past there had been complaints, grievances and allegations about marks in interview being manipulated to help certain favoured candidates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 18:32 IST
23 states, 8 UTs have abolished interview for govt jobs: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday that interview for recruitment in government jobs has been abolished in 23 states and eight Union Territories so far, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. This, he said, is a follow-up to the abolition of interview for Group-B (non- gazetted) and Group-C posts in the central government ever since 2016.

It was in 2015, while speaking from the ramparts of Red Fort here on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had suggested abolition of interview and making the job selection totally on the basis of written test because whenever an interview call was received by a candidate, his entire family would get disturbed with apprehension and anxiety, the minister recalled. On a quick follow-up to the prime minister's advice, he said, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) undertook an expeditious exercise and within three months completed the entire process to announce abolition of interview for recruitment in central government with effect from January 1, 2016.

While some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat were quick to implement this rule, there were other states which were quite reluctant to abolish the conduct of interview for jobs, said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. He expressed satisfaction that after quite a bit of persuasion and repeated reminders to certain state governments, today the practice of conducting interview stands discontinued in all the eight Union Territories of India including Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and 23 out of 28 states of the country, the statement said.

Singh said, in the past there had been complaints, grievances and allegations about marks in interview being manipulated to help certain favoured candidates. The abolition of interview and considering only the written test marks as merit for selection, he said, offers an equal level-playing field to all the candidates.

In addition to bringing in transparency and objectivity in the recruitment process, Singh said, several states have also reported heavy savings on the state exchequer because quite a substantial expenditure was being incurred in conducting interview of candidates whose number often ran in thousands and the interview process continued for several days together. Pertinent to mention that earlier there had often been complaints of the written test merit being compromised by lowering the interview marks of the candidate in order to help certain candidates for dubious considerations, the statement said.

There were also allegations of job for money or heavy amount being paid to secure jobs by manipulating the interview marks, it said..

TRENDING

Motorola launches new Android 10 Smart TV range with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio

Kenya to mark Huduma Day on October 10, Matiang’i confirms public holiday

Joker 2 updates: Director talks on second movie, Joaquin Phoenix was offered $50mn

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

North Korea appears to have staged a large-scale military parade

North Korea on Saturday appeared to have staged a large-scale military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers Party of Korea, according to South Koreas Joint Chiefs of Staff JCS. It is not yet known what t...

Swimming fraternity welcomes resumption of Olympic training with sport-specific SOP issued by Sports Ministry

The Indian swimming fraternity has welcomed the decision to reopen swimming pools across the country after the Sports Ministry issued the Standard Operating Procedures SOP on Friday outlining the use of swimming pools for competitive swimme...

Rajasthan: Family of priest burnt alive refuses to cremate body until govt fulfils demands

The family of a temple priest who was burnt alive allegedly by land grabbers in Rajasthans Karauli district refused to cremate his body on Saturday till their demands are fulfilled by the state government. Babu Lal Vaishnav was caught by fi...

Nepal records highest single day spike of over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Saturday reported the highest single day spike of 5,008 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 105,684, the health ministry said. A total of 19,320 PCR tests were conducted in the last 24 hours across the country.This is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020