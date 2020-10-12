Left Menu
Pokhriyal inaugurates buildings of Bathinda central university

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday virtually inaugurated the new campus and newly-constructed buildings of the central university in Bathinda. Bathinda MP and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal was also present during the virtual inauguration. A total of 10 buildings and university insignia monument at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda was built at the cost of Rs 203.78 crore, according to an official statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 23:04 IST
A total of 10 buildings and university insignia monument at Central University of Punjab in Bathinda was built at the cost of Rs 203.78 crore, according to an official statement. Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) is the only path to move ahead and the new National Education Policy (NEP) will guide us to achieve our mission of making the country a 'Global Knowledge and Innovation Centre' of the world.  He appreciated that Central University of Punjab is doing a remarkable work in the field of education and research. It is a matter of pride for Punjab that the teachers at the university got trained from the best universities in countries like the US, Canada, Germany, England, Israel, Japan and Australia. Badal stated that Bathinda city would now be known as the education hub of Punjab as students from across the country and overseas will come here for quality education.

