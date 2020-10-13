Left Menu
Development News Edition

Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of Army gets new head

Lt Gen P G K Menon on Tuesday took over command of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, a Defence spokesperson said here. Before assuming command of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Menon was tenating the appointment of Director General, Recruiting at New Delhi.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:17 IST
Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of Army gets new head
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lt Gen PG K Menon on Tuesday took over command of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army, a Defence spokesperson said here. The officer commanded a Rashtriya Rifles unit in the Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and an Infantry Division in the Eastern Sector, he said.

"The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, treating a number of important command and staff appointments," the spokesperson said. Before assuming command of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Menon was treating the appointment of Director General, Recruiting at New Delhi. Lt Gen Menon exhorted all ranks to continue to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security, the spokesperson said. He urged them to continue to keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavors.

Lt Gen Menon succeeded Lt Gen Harinder Singh, who in his farewell message conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the Fire and Fury Corps for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation even in the most hostile terrain, weather, and altitude challenges faced by any army in the world.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Don’t we all promote brotherhood, asks Divya Dutta after Tanishq ad taken off air

Actress Divya Dutta, who had given the voice over to the latest Tanishq ad on interfaith family, on Tuesday said it was disheartening that the jewellery brand withdrew the commercial following a backlash as unity in diversity forms the core...

K'taka Assembly bypolls: BJP names candidates for 2 seats

The ruling BJP on Tuesday named its candidates for the coming by-elections to the Sira and Rajarajeshwari RR Nagar Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. The opposition JDS announced V Krishnamurthy as its candidate for the RR Nagar seat in ...

Roots Ventures aims Rs 200-cr investment fund by Dec; Vijay Shekhar Sharma doubles commitment

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday said he has doubled his commitment for an investment fund being set up by alternative asset manager Roots Ventures. Roots Ventures expects to close the fund in December with a corpus of ...

Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan donate $100 million more to U.S. election infrastructure

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, said on Tuesday that they will donate an additional 100 million to support election officials and fund infrastructure for the U.S. election in November.Weve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020