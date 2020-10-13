McConnell says US Senate to take up "roughly" $500 bln coronavirus aid package next week

McConnell says US Senate to take up "roughly" $500 bln coronavirus aid package next weekReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-10-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 21:49 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the coronavirus aid package the Senate will take up next week will be "roughly" $500 billion.
Speaking in Corbin, Kentucky, McConnell, a Republican, said the bill will include funding for schools and the Paycheck Protection Program that has helped small businesses during the pandemic. He said it would also have liability protections for businesses and organizations that are sought by Republicans but opposed by Democrats.
