Left Menu
Development News Edition

Some children in Russian capital to study online to contain coronavirus

Russia's capital announced on Wednesday it would introduce online learning for many students starting on Monday in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-10-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 12:19 IST
Some children in Russian capital to study online to contain coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's capital announced on Wednesday it would introduce online learning for many students starting on Monday in a bid to contain the novel coronavirus. The measure would apply to students in the 6th to 11th grades for a two-week period, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in post on his website.

Pupils from 1st to 5th grade will return to school on that day after a two-week holiday that had been granted to prevent them from contracting the virus and taking it home, he said. Older students would study online at home because they accounted for two-thirds of the children infected with the virus, Sobyanin said.

"The decisions that we have made today are not easy but are simply necessary taking into account both the epidemiological situation and the need for schoolchildren to receive a quality education," he said. As of Tuesday, Russia had recorded 1,326,178 infections, with 339,431 in Moscow.

The city of nearly 13 million people has also opened two temporary hospitals and ordered businesses to have at least 30% of staff working remotely.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Age may not contribute to COVID-19 infection risk: Study

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

COVID-19 again? Reinfection cases raise concerns over immunity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Hathras case: Fresh PIL in SC seeks case under SC/ST Act against cops, officials & probe by STF

A fresh PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court in the Hathras incident, in which a Dalit girl was allegedly raped and died of injuries, seeking registration of criminal case under SCST Act against police personnel, medical staff and other ...

Only standard loan accounts as of March 1 can be recast under pandemic scheme: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India RBI has clarified that loans which have remained standard without any defaults as of March 1, 2020, will be eligible for restructuring under the pandemic-related resolution framework issued in August. In clarificat...

Spain in talks to launch EU-funded recovery plan in Jan 2021 - minister

Spains government is negotiating with its EU partners to get the disbursements of European Union recovery funds as early as possible so it can launch its recovery plan in January 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday. Spain...

Richa Chadha, Payal Ghosh settle dispute, file consent terms

Actors Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that they have amicably settled their dispute and filed consent terms, under which Ghosh withdrew her statement made against Chadha and tendered an apology. Chadha ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020