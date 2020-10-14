Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt approves proposal for recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers

The education department had sent a proposal for the recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers to the finance department. Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of Rs 881.61 crore on the state government for two years during the probation period and Rs 1,717.40 crore per year thereafter, the statement said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 22:08 IST
Rajasthan govt approves proposal for recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved a proposal for recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal for recruitment through the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), according to an official statement.

The chief minister had announced filling up a total of 53,000 posts in his budget speech for year 2020-21. Of these, 41,000 posts were from the education department. The education department had sent a proposal for the recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers to the finance department.

Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of Rs 881.61 crore on the state government for two years during the probation period and Rs 1,717.40 crore per year thereafter, the statement said. Also, 2,489 temporary posts in schools in the state has been approved. These include 104 posts of Headmaster, 1,692 of Senior Teacher, 411 of Teacher and 282 posts of Junior Assistant.

The chief minister also approved a proposal for creating 27 new posts for three units of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 555 since start of conflict

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Wednesday it had recorded another 23 casualties among its military, pushing the military death toll to 555 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has sur...

Ludhiana police busts fake surety racket

The city police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a fake surety racket with the arrest of four persons. The accused allegedly forged property documents to get more than 50 undertrials out in bail.Rakesh Agrawal, Ludhiana Police Commission...

Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Samajwadi Party SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19.The 80-year-old leader does not have any symptoms at present, the party said.Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadavs COVID-19 test has returned positive. He ...

France declares public health state of emergency over COVID-19

The French government on Wednesday declared a public health state of emergency, giving officials greater powers to impose new measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. The COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a public health disaster which, by i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020