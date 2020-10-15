Left Menu
Delhi govt school students' pass percentage up from 98 pc to 99 pc in CBSE class 12 result: Sisodia

The pass percentage of Delhi government school students has gone up from 98 pc to 99 pc in CBSE class 12 results after the compartment examination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 21:16 IST
Deputy Chief Minister of new Delhi, Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The pass percentage of Delhi government school students has gone up from 98 pc to 99 pc in CBSE class 12 results after the compartment examination, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. "I congratulate Delhi government school students, teachers, and parents for achieving 99 pc passing percentage in CBSE class 12 after compartment examinations, and 93 pc passing percentage in class 10 examinations," Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement. The CBSE compartment results for 2020 show an improvement for class 12 students which went from 98 pc pass percentage to 99 pc pass percentage. Similarly, for class 10 students, the pass percentage showed a drastic increase from 83 pc to 93 pc after compartment examinations. "The transformational impact this is going to make on the children who have not only been able to finish their schools but also go to the next grade is huge. This result makes a huge difference to the lives of 16,864 students who move to the next grade this year itself," Sisodia said.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, class 10 students did not get an option to improve their performance.

