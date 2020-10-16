Left Menu
HI to conduct online coaching course

Hockey India on Friday announced that it will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Course, online.

Hockey India logo Image Credit: ANI

Hockey India on Friday announced that it will conduct the Coaching Education Pathway Level 'Basic' Course, online. This is the first-time HI has called for applications of aspiring coaches to apply through an open forum. Only 60 slots will be available for the online course. "Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-serve basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have coached either a district, school or university hockey team for at least 3 years or he or she should have played National level / All India University level for at least 3 years," a media release stated. The HI Coaching Education Pathway, which was launched in March last year, is a simplified education structure that consists of a combination of web-based modules and face-to-face interactive courses, underpinned by a competency-based assessment process, which helps the coaches in progressing to higher levels. Candidates who successfully pass the HI Level 'Basic' Coaching Course would become eligible to attend the HI Level '1' Coaching Course in the future, the released stated.

There is no participation fee to attend the course. However, only those candidates who successfully complete the HI Level '1' Coaching Course will be provided the necessary certification. "Since the launch of Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway in 2019, over 700 coaches from across India have benefitted from the programme and we are pleased to be conducting this program again in 2020 to continue to provide a well-designed platform to young coaches from across the country, " HI Officiating President, Gyanendro Ningombam said. "The courses are targeted at Coaches/ Potential Coaches who have not attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Course in the past," he added.

