Left Menu
Development News Edition

On anniversary of protests, Chileans brace for fresh demonstrations and violence

"Anger, resentment, joy." Small-scale protests and isolated incidents of violence resurfaced again this week in Chile, as the capital's 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, small groups of protesters had begun to gather at Plaza Italia, the city's central square, ahead of the Sunday anniversary.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 17-10-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 01:53 IST
On anniversary of protests, Chileans brace for fresh demonstrations and violence
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The one-year anniversary of the protests and riots that rocked Chile in 2019, leaving more than 30 dead, brings mixed emotions to demonstrator Diego Leppez, who lost his eye when a tear gas bomb exploded by his side.

The protests, he says, were necessary. But he regrets the violence and death. The widespread demonstrations, which began last Oct. 18, saw Chileans take to the streets to protest inequality, inadequate pensions and the country's deeply criticized health care and education systems. They quickly boiled over into violence that wrought billions of dollars in damage to public infrastructure and private businesses.

"This date floods me with emotions," Leppez said, recalling the deaths of some of his fellow protesters. "Anger, resentment, joy." Small-scale protests and isolated incidents of violence resurfaced again this week in Chile, as the capital's 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, small groups of protesters had begun to gather at Plaza Italia, the city's central square, ahead of the Sunday anniversary. Police, too, were patrolling the area, and had erected barricades around key city buildings. Human rights groups are also vigilant. Thousands of protesters were injured last year in clashes with police, according to Chile's National Institute of Human Rights.

Those incidents prompted a groundswell of allegations of abuse against the country's security forces by global and national rights groups. The Chilean agency said it had filed 2,520 complaints in the first five months of the protests alone. Amnesty International this week called on Chile to investigate the highest ranks of its embattled police force in connection with alleged humans rights abuses during the demonstrations.

Officials in the administration of center-right President Sebastian Pinera have denied that police condoned the excessive use of force, and have repeatedly said that individual cases of abuse would be properly investigated and prosecuted. Lucía Dammert, a political analyst with the University of Santiago, said an uneasy peace had taken hold amid the coronavirus outbreak but warned that could change quickly as the protest anniversary approaches.

"That can be broken by any isolated event or action from either side," she said.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Mexico's ex-defense minister detained in U.S. at request of DEA

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Virus surges in key battleground states as election nears

Rising coronavirus cases in key presidential battleground states a little more than two weeks before Election Day are the latest worry for election officials and voters fearing chaos or exposure to the virus at polling places despite months...

Trump, in reversal, approves California wildfire aid

U.S. President Donald Trump approved Californias request for additional wildfire recovery relief, reversing his administrations earlier denial after intervention from the states governor and a key Republican lawmaker. In an email, White Hou...

Justices to weigh Trump census plan to exclude noncitizens

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up President Donald Trumps policy, blocked by a lower court, to exclude people living in the U.S. illegally from the census count that will be used to allocate seats in the House of Representatives. N...

Andorra becomes IMF's 190th member as coronavirus pandemic hits tourist entries

Europes tiny Andorra formally joined the International Monetary Fund on Friday, becoming the crisis lenders 190th member state as the tourism and trade-dependent principality struggles with the coronavirus pandemic.The IMF said in a stateme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020