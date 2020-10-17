Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 20:57 IST
Modi to address centenary convocation of University of Mysore on Monday
A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing on Monday

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents set to witness the ceremony online

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.

TRENDING

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

ICC delegation to visit Sudan to discuss case against Bashir

An International Criminal Court delegation is to visit Sudan to discuss the cases of ousted president Omar al-Bashir and other former officials, the government on Saturday.The delegation, led by prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, will discuss coope...

Maha rain fury: CM to visit Solapur, Osmanabad on Mon-Tue

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray will tour rain-affected areas of Solapur on Mondayand Osmanabad on Tuesday, an official saidHeavy rains and floods have claimed at least 48 livesin Maharashtras Pune division, of which Solapur is a...

Rotor blade of chopper that flew Union minister to poll rally damaged at Patna airport; no casualty

The rotor blade of the helicopter that flew Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to a poll rally in Bihar was damaged at the Patna airport on Saturday after he disembarked from the aircraft, his office said. The incident occurred after Prasad...

Allahabad HC questions 3-month delay in filing FIR in rape case; SSP, SHO to appear before court

Taking a serious note of inordinate delay of three months in filing an FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by a rape survivor, the Allahabad High Court has directed the Allahabad SSP and the SHO of Phoolpur police station to appear befor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020