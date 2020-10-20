J-K admin forms panels to draw roadmap, modalities for district devp council polls

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday constituted an apex-level and two divisional committees to draw a roadmap for conducting district development council elections in the Union Territory, a spokesperson said

According to an order by the general administration department (GAD), the 'terms of reference' of the apex panel will be to draw a roadmap and detailed schedule for conduct of the elections on the basis of inputs from the divisional committees and upon assessment of the ground-level situation. Based on an assessment of manpower, security, logistics, transport, equipment and all other requirements, the division-level committees shall submit an outline of the possibilities and constraints to the apex-level committee, it said

The apex-level committee shall submit its report to the administration by October 27. The committee shall be serviced by the department of rural development and panchayati raj.