Left Menu
Development News Edition

Memorial march to be held near Paris to honour slain teacher

A memorial march will be held Tuesday evening near Paris in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week, while French police said 16 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into the attack.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:54 IST
Memorial march to be held near Paris to honour slain teacher

A memorial march will be held Tuesday evening near Paris in homage to the history teacher who was beheaded last week, while French police said 16 people remain in custody as part of the investigation into the attack. Local elected officials, teachers and parent's associations called on people to dress in white for the march at 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT; 12:30 p.m. EDT) in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, which will take place near the high school where Samuel Paty was teaching.

Paty was beheaded on Friday by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen refugee, who was later shot dead by police. Police officials said Paty had discussed caricatures of Islam's Prophet Muhammad with his class, leading to threats. France's lawmakers will also gather for a ceremony and a minute of silence on Tuesday at the National Assembly.

A French judicial official said on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to disclose information on an ongoing investigation that 16 people, including family members of the attacker, were in police custody Tuesday. Judicial authorities have already opened an investigation for murder with a suspected terrorist motive. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the closure of a mosque which had posted a message on social media denouncing the teacher's course about the caricatures.

Darmanin said on Monday evening that he had ordered the closure of the mosque in Pantin, a suburb northeast of Paris, for six months. Speaking on French television TF1, Darmanin said that the mosque's leader "relayed the message which consisted in saying that this teacher should be intimidated” and mentioned the address of the school. Darmanin had previously said authorities were also looking into about 50 associations suspected of encouraging hate speech and the issue will be discussed at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday.

A national memorial event will be held Wednesday evening to pay tribute to Paty in the courtyard of La Sorbonne university in Paris. The centuries-old site is a symbol of knowledge and education and of the “spirit of Enlightenment” since it has always been “a forum to express ideas and freedoms,” the French presidency said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant's fmr aide moves HC, accuses NCB of illegal detention

Dipesh Sawant, former domestic help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging he was illegally detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB before being produced in a local court. Sawant in h...

Delhi opt to bat against KXIP, fit again Pant returns

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on TuesdayDelhi made three changes by bringing in a fit-again Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel SamsKXIP replaced Chris Jordan with Jimmy Neesh...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

New Delhi, Oct 20 PTI&#160;A Delhi court has dimissed the bail application of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana&#160;denied the relief...

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR: Officials.

CBI takes over investigation from Lucknow police into allegations of TRP manipulation after registering FIR Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020