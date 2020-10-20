Plaksha University inks strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation

Plaksha University, an upcoming collective philanthropic venture backed by technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporates, on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises. As a part of the collaboration with Plaksha, Bharti will infuse funds towards infrastructure support for construction of the academic block, and provide scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, according to a statement.

Bharti plans to additionally collaborate with Plaksha to set up the 'Bharti Innovation Park', which will be executed over a period of 7-10 years. "The Innovation Park will primarily focus on industry-driven research, innovation and entrepreneurship and also have a startup incubator, a research park and several community activities," the statement added. Plaksha is a collective philanthropic venture founded by over 60 technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and corporates with a project cost estimated at Rs 2000 crore.

"With a project cost of about Rs 2,000 crore over 10 years, the University will commence operations in 2021," the statement added. Commenting on the development, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman, Bharti Enterprises and Co-Chairman, Bharti Foundation said, "We are delighted to partner with Plaksha University to lay a solid foundation for transforming the Indian education system into a vibrant knowledge hub. With a common shared vision, we will jointly work towards the creation of a world-class technology institution for providing high-quality education across research, design, innovation and entrepreneurship to students, enabling them to be future-ready".