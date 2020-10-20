1,464 candidates in fray for second phase of Bihar assembly polls

Left Menu
A total of 1,464 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after 46 people withdrew their candidature on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, an official said.

A total of 1,464 candidates are in the fray for the second phase of polling to 94 assembly seats in Bihar after 46 people withdrew their candidature on Monday, the last day for withdrawal of nominations, an official said. Altogether 1,698 people filed their nominations for the November 3 elections, and poll authorities found those of 1,510 candidates valid after scrutiny, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday.

"Around 188 nominations for the second phase of polls were found invalid. Forty-six candidates withdrew their papers on Monday," he said. Darauli assembly constituency has the lowest number of candidates at four, while the highest of 27 people are in the fray in Maharajganj seat, he said.

Referring to the third and final phase of polling on November 7 in 78 assembly seats, he said 884 candidates have filed their papers as per information available till 5 pm on Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations. Singh said scrutiny will be done on Wednesday, and the candidates can withdraw their papers till October 23.

He said three candidates have filed their papers for Valimikinagar Lok Sabha by-poll. A total of 1,066 candidates have been in the fray for the 71 seats in the first phase of polling. Campaigning is underway in these seats.

The counting of votes for the assembly elections will take place on November 10. In view of the assembly polls in Bihar, search operations are being carried out across the state.

Various agencies have so far seized Rs 35.27 crore unaccounted cash, which is a record compared to the recoveries made during past assembly elections and Lok Sabha polls, Singh said. An official release from the CEO's office said that 1,194 illegal arms have been seized so far, while 20,265 licenced arms deposited.

The authorities also cancelled the licence of 2,231 arms for various reasons. Over 250 cases have been registered for violation of model code of conduct, it added.

