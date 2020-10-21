Lifeness Science Institute by Luke Coutinho Introduces Programmes in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Luke Coutinho to mentor the Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics Programmes • Offers sector relevant educational service for UG & PG programmes in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics • A holistic and immersive curriculum that captures every aspect vital for a fulfilling career in nutritional health and wellness​ Lifeness Science Institute (LSI), an educational initiative by Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho is India’s Premier Institute and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics. Under Graduate (Bachelor of Science Degree in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics) and Post Graduate (Post Graduate Diploma in Integrative Nutrition & Dietetics) courses are offered by Nagindas Khandwala College (affiliated to University of Mumbai) in collaboration with LSI. The courses will be mentored under the able guidance of Luke Coutinho, along with his core team members Hemali Malavia, Hardika Vira and Dr. Akshat Chadha, who have extensive knowledge and a vast experience in the wellness industry. With a foundation firmly rooted in Integrative Lifestyle Medicine, these courses thoroughly train the students for a career in the nutritional health and wellness industry by covering variety of topics ranging from nutrition, fitness, sports nutrition, clinical nutrition, diet therapy to healthy cooking, nutrigenetics, lifestyle, food psychology and many more, including research practicals and projects.

The Under Graduate Programme blends modern science with holistic lifestyle practices and principles and is the first step to a fulfilling career in nutritional health and wellness, whereas the Post Graduate programme will allow students to take up leadership positions in the wellness industry. The students availing these courses will be entitled to dynamic career opportunities such as nutritionists, clinical dietitians, clinical nutrition researchers, nutritional therapists and sports nutritionists. LSI’s experiential teaching modules and mechanisms are based on Luke’s principles and practices. They have been designed to offer a learning experience that is comprehensive, dynamic and innovative. There will be sessions conducted through classroom lectures, projects, workshops, master class sessions, and relevant case studies. The programmes will also emphasize on digital learning and the development of soft skills to help them enhance their corporate capabilities.

Considering the significance of theoretical knowledge along with on-the-job training, LSI will offer practical experience with an internship opportunity to its students. With an aim to ensure maximum exposure to its students, a placement cell comprising of dedicated experts will be created by LSI for a multi-level process that sources opportunities at both national and international levels. According to Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach, Integrative Medicine, "Health coaching is on the forefront of revolutionizing the approach to helping people live healthier, and Integrative Nutrition is leading the way. It gives me immense pleasure to bring in my wealth of knowledge to LSI’s classroom. We are confident that this partnership will aid aspiring nutritionists gain thorough knowledge enabling to establish their careers in nutritional wellness." According to Mr. Vipul, Director, Lifeness Science Institute, "Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics has only recently come to light as an innovative career choice that holds much potential for professional growth. Our methodology aims to be the guiding light for all the aspiring and budding students who are willing to take up a dynamic role in the Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics industry. The mentorship by Luke Coutinho will empower these students with the right exposure and practical training required to transform them into the best industry professionals." About Lifeness Science Institute (LSI) Lifeness Science Institute is India’s Premier Institute and a specialized educator in the field of Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics. Nagindas Khandwala College offers UG and PG programmes in Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics under the mentorship of Globally Renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach Luke Coutinho from LSI. With a foundation firmly rooted in Integrative Lifestyle Medicine, the course offers a holistic and immersive curriculum that captures every aspect of integrative nutrition and dietetics and enables aspiring students in exploring various career opportunities, from being a nutritionist, clinical dietitian, clinical nutrition researchers, nutritional therapists, sports nutritionists and a lot more.

