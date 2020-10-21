Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Not even the pandemic' will stop Colombia protests, leaders say

Protest leaders, including indigenous representatives, have also demanded a meeting with Duque to discuss the murders of activists, whose deaths the government attributes to criminal gangs and leftist rebels. "We march jointly today for the negotiation of an emergency petition, which will include health, life, farmer production, the rights of women, of vulnerable populations," said union head Diogenes Orjuela during a Tuesday press event with indigenous leaders.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:00 IST
'Not even the pandemic' will stop Colombia protests, leaders say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Thousands of union members, teachers, students and indigenous people are set to participate in a national strike in Colombia on Wednesday to protest the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, the killing of human rights activists and recent police violence.

The marches are the latest in a sporadic series of protests that began late last year, including September demonstrations against police brutality that led to 13 deaths. The government has warned that crowds create a high risk of coronavirus infections. Colombia, which held more than five months of national lockdown to stem the virus, is set to top 1 million confirmed infections later this week.

Protesters are demanding a variety of government concessions, including a guaranteed income for those who lost their jobs because of coronavirus, more funding for health and education and steps to stop gender-based violence. Protest leaders, including indigenous representatives, have also demanded a meeting with Duque to discuss the murders of activists, whose deaths the government attributes to criminal gangs and leftist rebels.

"We march jointly today for the negotiation of an emergency petition, which will include health, life, farmer production, the rights of women, of vulnerable populations," said union head Diogenes Orjuela during a Tuesday press event with indigenous leaders. Some 10,000 indigenous people have arrived in Bogota this week, principally from the country's southwest, appealing for Duque to meet with them.

"Not even the pandemic will stop our movement," said Hermes Pete, head of the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC). "There is no other path but to keep fighting." The marches' crowds could be "tomorrow's outbreaks," Duque warned on his nightly television broadcast on Tuesday.

Business leaders have called for protests to be suspended on fears they could damage nascent recovery after lockdown. The government estimates the economy will contract 5.5% this year.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's hospitals under major stress as coronavirus cases surge

Europes hospital systems are at risk of buckling under the strain of soaring numbers of COVID-19 infections that have put the continent once again at the centre of the global pandemic. With case numbers that were brought largely under contr...

Landslide at Indrakeeladri hill ahead of AP CM's visit

Boulders came crashing down the Indrakeeladri hill in Vijayawada in a landslide on Wednesday causing minor injuries to three people, police said. A possible tragedy was averted as the ghat road leading to the historic Kanaka Durga temple wa...

RBI announces Rs 1 lakh crore 'on tap' TLTRO

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday announced an on tap Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations TLTRO scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh crore to enable banks to provide liquidity support to a host of sectors, including agriculture, retail, drugs and pharmaceu...

France to reach NATO spending target in 2020, but most allies fall short

France, one of Europes biggest military powers, will reach a NATO spending goal of 2 sought by the United States this year, the alliance said on Wednesday, but most member states still lag behind in a continual sore point for Washington. Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020