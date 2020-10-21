Left Menu
India International Science Festival to be held from Dec 22-25 on virtual platform

The first and second edition of IISF were held in New Delhi, the third in Chennai, the fourth in Lucknow, and the fifth in Kolkata. IISF is an annual event organised jointly by science and technology-related ministries and departments of the government and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), an RSS-affiliated scientific body..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:52 IST
The sixth edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF), 2020, will be held virtually from December 22-25, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. He made the announcement during at a review meeting held on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, Vardhan said, "IISF 2020 will be organised through a virtual platform even at a much up-scaled level than the earlier ones, this being the new normal." He said besides promoting passion for science among young people and students by bringing science outside the laboratories, IISF 2020 must also reflect on the role of Indian scientists and science and Technology innovations for not just an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', but also for global welfare. "It is time to make the world see the role of Indian scientists in addressing global challenges and people's welfare," he said. The first and second edition of IISF were held in New Delhi, the third in Chennai, the fourth in Lucknow, and the fifth in Kolkata.

IISF is an annual event organised jointly by science and technology-related ministries and departments of the government and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), an RSS-affiliated scientific body..

