Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU to reopen in phased manner from Nov 2

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus and has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university's gate since Saturday. "University will be opened in a phased manner with effect from Monday in view of the pandemic situation, only for final year PhD Research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory access only in science schools and special centres," said the statement issued by JNU administration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 22:27 IST
JNU to reopen in phased manner from Nov 2

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will reopen in a phased manner from November 2, starting with day scholars and final year PhD students who need to access laboratories and submit their theses, according to an official statement. The university has been physically shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus and has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university's gate since Saturday.

"University will be opened in a phased manner with effect from Monday in view of the pandemic situation, only for final year PhD Research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory access only in science schools and special centres," said the statement issued by JNU administration. The second phase, which will begin from November 16, is for final year PhD scholars who were residing in hostels, it added. Supervisor's certification for laboratory access will be mandatory for all students joining the campus. Also, implementation of the second phase would depend on the successful implementation of phase one. "After reviewing the operation of both the phases, the plan for subsequent phases for other students may be worked out. COVID-19 testing camps with the help of local district administration shall be organised in the campus on regular intervals," the statement said.

Filling-up of a self-declaration form, downloading Arogya Setu app on phones, undergoing seven days quarantine upon arrival in Delhi from outstation and before joining the university are some of the guidelines made mandatory for the students. "Meetings may be conducted only in an online mode. No social gathering is allowed in the academic blocks and other parts of the University. All students and staff working in the lab must wear face masks/gloves, social distancing norms (six-feet radius) must be maintained inside the lab," it added.

According to the statement, the central library as well as canteens and dhabas will stay shut in both the phases and anyone found violating the guidelines and COVID-19 protocols will be liable for disciplinary action. The notification also stated that deans, chairpersons of science schools and centres have been asked to submit an action plan within three days. The decision was taken after JNUSU representatives met the chief security officer (CSO) and dean of students (DoS) on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Their demands included time extension to the research scholars for theses submission -- at least six months after re-opening of the university -- and a provision to conduct the end-semester examination for graduate and post-graduate students who couldn't attend their last semester due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Raj BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre is committed to increasing farmers incomePrime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the farmers that the minimum support price MSP will continu...

Kejriwal, Amarinder in Twitter spat over farms bills issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh locked horns on Twitter on Wednesday over the farm laws issue, with the AAP supremo questioning the legality of the bills passed by Punjab Assembly and Singh ac...

COVID-19 underscored importance of investing in public health: WHO chief scientist

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of investing in public health and primary healthcare, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Wednesday. Addressing the 15th JRD Tata Memorial Oration from Geneva, she highlighted ...

FACTBOX-Same-sex marriage rights around the world

Pope Francis endorsed civil unions for same-sex couples in a new film released on Wednesday, intensifying the global debate around gay and lesbian relationships, which have no legal recognition in most countries.The leader of the Catholic C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020