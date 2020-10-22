Left Menu
Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates permanent campus of IIT Ropar

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. Addressing the event virtually, he congratulated the students and researchers of the institute for stepping towards converting India to a strong and vibrant nation. The Union minister emphasised that India is a nation enriched with knowledge from ancient times and known globally as a country of rich heritage and culture, an official release said here.

PTI | Rupnagar(Pb) | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:30 IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates permanent campus of IIT Ropar

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar. Addressing the event virtually, he congratulated the students and researchers of the institute for stepping towards converting India to a strong and vibrant nation.

The Union minister emphasised that India is a nation enriched with knowledge from ancient times and known globally as a country of rich heritage and culture, an official release said here. Terming the students as "warriors of the nation", he urged them to contribute to the country's development.

Pokhriyal highlighted that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has featured consistently among the top-ranking educational institutions in the country and abroad. IIT Ropar has shared the top place in India after IISc Bangalore, with its position in the 351-400 rank, in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020, he said.

Talking about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the minister said, “It (policy) will prove to be the base of a self-reliant India and help us achieve the goal of Aatma-nirbhar Bharat in the true sense.” “With the NEP 2020, India will emerge as an education power centre and the ministry has been working on several fronts to achieve this goal together with promoting the country's heritage to attract students from across the world,” he said. Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre noted, “IITs are recognised worldwide as premier institutes of academic excellence.” He also appreciated the Rs 110 crore grant received by IIT Ropar to set up the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) in the domain of agriculture and water.

The permanent campus of the institute includes an academic zone, housing for 2,324 students, 170 faculty and 118 staff members, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities, and space for other co-curricular activities. PTI CORR CHS VSD SRY

