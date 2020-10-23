Left Menu
Over 82 pc seats filled in DU, third cut off list expected tomorrow

Over 82 pc seats filled in DU, third cut off list expected tomorrow
More than 82 per cent seats in Delhi University have been filled after conclusion of admissions under the second cut off list, officials said on Friday. The university is expected to announce third cut off list on Saturday.

"While 35,500 seats were filled under first cut off list, 22,147 seats have been filled under second cut off list. There are total 70,000 seats in undergraduate courses in the varsity," a senior official said. The Delhi University released its second cut-off list on last Saturday with admissions to many courses being closed and some programmes seeing a minor decline in the score required for admission.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women had pegged 100 per cent score for three courses - BA (Honours) Psychology, BA (Honours) Political Science and BA (Honours) Economics. Seats were available under the three courses with aspirants requiring 99 per cent for BA (Honours) Economics and 99.75 per cent for both BA (Honours) Psychology and BA (Honours) Political Science.

Similarly, BA (Honours) Journalism, which was available at a cut-off of 99.50 per cent at LSR, is available at 99.25 per cent in the second list. The first cut-off list was released on October 10. Almost 50 per cent of the seats have been filled under the first list. The varsity has 70,000 undergraduate seats.

The admissions under the second list will commence on Monday 10 am onwards and will end on October 21. This year, the admission process is completely being held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

