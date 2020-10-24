Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian boy in Dubai designs easy solution to hang heavy objects from the wall without drilling holes

A sixteen-year-old Indian boy based in the UAE has come up with an innovative solution to hang weighted items from the wall without drilling holes, as part of a school assignment, which has now become a business idea for his family, according to a media report.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 17:19 IST
Indian boy in Dubai designs easy solution to hang heavy objects from the wall without drilling holes

A sixteen-year-old Indian boy based in the UAE has come up with an innovative solution to hang weighted items from the wall without drilling holes, as part of a school assignment, which has now become a business idea for his family, according to a media report. Ishir, a student of GEMS World Academy in Dubai, had to submit an innovative project for his Grade 10 International Baccalaureate (IB) course when he noticed how walls get damaged when nails are drilled into them, the Khaleej Times reported.

"While screw and nails have been in use since time immemorial, they pose problems for people on a daily basis such as damage to walls, outsourcing labour, dust pollution and other dangers of drilling," Ishir told the daily, adding that he wanted a non-intrusive solution to this issue. Though Ishir had a fair idea as to how he wanted to execute the project, he reached out to his elder brother Avik, an engineering studentat Purdue University in the US, for further guidance.

"When we put our minds together, the solution, like all great ideas, was elegantly simple," Ishir told the Khaleej Times. The solution included two steel tapes and a strong magnet which holds the entire assembly together.

"The steel tape that adheres to the wall is known as the ‘alpha steel tape’ and the one on the object to be hung as the ‘beta steel tape’. The neodymium magnet holds the entire assembly together, including the object being mounted," Ishir elaborated. This non-intrusive method to hang weighted objects from the wall has been named 'KLAPiT' based on the 'clap' sound produced when the two magnets click.

Ashir's father Sumesh Wadhwa is delighted by his sons work. "With this magnet, we were able to hang our home theatre system on our wall without drilling. It really got my attention as my speakers had been lying around for almost 10 years but since I didn’t want to drill the walls, I had left them," he told the daily. Sumesh has now quit his job and decided to launch the 'KLAPiT' product as his family business.

"When I saw the invention of my boys, I knew this could be an absolute game-changer," he said..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Momsoon, Monte Carlo partner for maternity wear winter collection

Maternity clothing start-up Momsoon on Saturday said it has partnered Monte Carlo to launch a winter collection for maternity wear. Under the partnership, Monte Carlo will produce maternity wear garments designed by Momsoon for sale online....

IOC's Bach to skip Seoul ceremony, cites travel concerns

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has decided against traveling to South Korea to accept a peace prize in person because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Saturday. Bach was named the winner of t...

Scoreboard

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here on SaturdayKolkata Knight Riders Innings Shubman Gill c Patel b Nortje 9 Nitish Rana c Deshpande b Stoinis 81 Rahul Tripathi b Nortje 13...

IPL 13: Nitish Rana dedicates half-century to his late father-in-law

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana dedicated his half-century, to his late father-in-law Surinder who passed away yesterday. Rana had scored against Delhi Capitals here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Rana opened the innings for KKR and sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020