Left Menu
Development News Edition

NRIS quota affront to candidates who prepare for admission to law varsities: Orissa HC

The court also said the consortium of national law universities (NLUs), the Bar Council of India and all other stakeholders involved in the process should revisit the NRIS reservation and prepare a proper regulation while implementing this quota. Hearing a petition, a division bench comprising Justice Sanju Panda and Justice S K Panigrahi on Tuesday observed that the NRIS category is like a "reservation for the elite class".

PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 24-10-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 18:20 IST
NRIS quota affront to candidates who prepare for admission to law varsities: Orissa HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Orissa High Court has observed that a reservation for the non-resident Indian sponsored (NRIS) category for admission to national law universities is "unconstitutional" and an "affront to the meritorious candidates" who work hard to secure seats in these institutes through a common entrance test. The court also said the consortium of national law universities (NLUs), the Bar Council of India and all other stakeholders involved in the process should revisit the NRIS reservation and prepare a proper regulation while implementing this quota.

Hearing a petition, a division bench comprising Justice Sanju Panda and Justice S K Panigrahi on Tuesday observed that the NRIS category is like a "reservation for the elite class". "...we are constrained to observe that the NRIS category is an affront to the meritorious candidates who toiled day night to secure seats in NLUs through CLAT (Common Law Admission Test)," the bench observed.

The candidates belonging to the category of NRI or NRIS, who are very low-ranked in the merit list, often get seats in the NLUs, while the general candidates having secured better marks lag behind the reserved students and get disappointed, the court said. "This is like the reservation for the elite class and this dubious category of quota is unconstitutional," the high court said.

The division bench also observed that the eligibility and selection under NRIS category are "unregulated, illegal and arbitrary". Citing an observation by the Supreme Court of India in a case, the high court said that "admissions under this category is given to less meritorious students just because they could afford to pay the higher fees".

The court called upon the stakeholders especially the Bar Council of India which is mandated to regulate the legal education in this country, to ensure that a uniform and well- defined parameter is adopted so that the meritorious candidates do not suffer.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's regions urge government to impose state of emergency to allow curfews

Spanish regions are urging the central government to take measures that would give them legal backing to impose curfews as the country battles a resurgent coronavirus epidemic.As of Saturday, 10 of Spains 17 regions, including Asturias, Cas...

At least 13 killed in suicide bombing at Kabul education centre

At least 13 people were killed in a suicide bombing at an education centre in Kabul on Saturday, Afghan officials said.Saeed Jami, a health ministry spokesman, said 13 bodies had been recovered and 30 injured people had been transported by ...

Lawlessness is nature of RJD, says JP Nadda at Biharsharif rally

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday lashed out at the Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD over the promises of providing employment made by it. Addressing the public in Biharsharif, he said that under whom lawlessness existed in the ...

'Lalten yug' has ended in Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that Lalten yug has come to an end in the state and his government brought electricity to every house in the state. Forget about villages, even cities did not get proper electricity before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020