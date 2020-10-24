Pondy CM announces Deepavali bonus for staff
Puducherry, Oct 24 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced Deepavali bonus for 2019- 2020. The bonus of Rs 6,908 is for non-gazetted group 'B' staff and those under group 'C' category while it is Rs 1,200 for full-time casual staff in government departments, the Chief Minister said in a press statement here. This would entail an expenditure of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said.PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:10 IST
Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday announced Deepavali bonus for 2019- 2020. The bonus of Rs 6,908 is for non-gazetted Group 'B' staff and those under group 'C' category while it is Rs 1,200 for full-time casual staff in government departments, the Chief Minister said in a press statement here.
This would entail an expenditure of Rs 18 crore for the government, the statement said. A total of 26,000 staff would be benefited, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Deepavali