Left Menu
Development News Edition

KNEC expresses major concern over lack of preparedness for exams of grades 4 and 8

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:18 IST
KNEC expresses major concern over lack of preparedness for exams of grades 4 and 8
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UgandaMediaCent)

Following a random assessment exercise carried out across the schools that will end on October 26, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has expressed a major concern over the level of preparedness by grades 4 and 8 to sit for their final year examinations, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

According to a report prepared by the exams council, some grade 4 pupils can barely read and write, let alone recall what they had studied before schools were forced to close in March 2020.

KNEC further detailed that KCPE candidates really struggled to tackle questions derived from lower-class syllabi.

A parent, James Kibui, expressed his view on what has been termed as a ticking time-bomb.

"It's true, the children have basically been on a 7-month holiday. As much as I'd like to blame the system and ask for leniency, I am also awake to the fact that I could have done more in terms of teaching my child.

"We have left the teaching to teachers and house-helps. The long and unexpected closure was a holiday for most whose parents seemed disinterested in ensuring continuity in learning during this pandemic period," he said.

Also, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on October 21 was faced with the possibility of total chaos after headteachers announced that exams would be delayed as they were yet to receive government funding.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

20 new cases push COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 4,245

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 4,245 on Monday as 20 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Eighteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the union territory, wh...

China stocks ease as liquor giant Kweichow Moutai weighs

China stocks fell on Monday, dragged lower by the countrys largest liquor maker Kweichow Moutai after it posted a slower-than-expected growth in the third quarter. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.72 at 3,254.54...

CSK becomes first team to be eliminated from IPL 13

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings have been knocked out of the race to secure an IPL play-offs berth for the first time in 13 years after Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in Abu Dhabi. The Mahendra Singh Dhon...

FEATURE-Snakes and sewage: Housing troubles grow in S. Africa's Soweto

C rumbling walls, sewage leaking into homes, dangerous loose wires - and sometimes, snakes.These are some of the myriad issues residents in Soweto, South Africas biggest township, have been dealing with for decades, as they say the governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020