KNEC expresses major concern over lack of preparedness for exams of grades 4 and 8

Following a random assessment exercise carried out across the schools that will end on October 26, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has expressed a major concern over the level of preparedness by grades 4 and 8 to sit for their final year examinations, according to a news report by Kenyans.co.ke.

According to a report prepared by the exams council, some grade 4 pupils can barely read and write, let alone recall what they had studied before schools were forced to close in March 2020.

KNEC further detailed that KCPE candidates really struggled to tackle questions derived from lower-class syllabi.

A parent, James Kibui, expressed his view on what has been termed as a ticking time-bomb.

"It's true, the children have basically been on a 7-month holiday. As much as I'd like to blame the system and ask for leniency, I am also awake to the fact that I could have done more in terms of teaching my child.

"We have left the teaching to teachers and house-helps. The long and unexpected closure was a holiday for most whose parents seemed disinterested in ensuring continuity in learning during this pandemic period," he said.

Also, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha on October 21 was faced with the possibility of total chaos after headteachers announced that exams would be delayed as they were yet to receive government funding.