PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-10-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:48 IST
Hyderabad, Telangana, India(NewsVoir) Insmart Systems, a 27 years old manufacturers of quality control machineries catering to Defence, Atomic Energy, Cement, Steel and Mineral sectors has been conferred with National "GOLD" award by FICCI in the 8th FICCI quality systems excellence award function held in New Delhi was presented by the Chief Guest of the valedictory function Shri V K Saraswat member NITI Ayog and the function was presided by the current FICCI President Smt. Suneeta Reddy - MD Apollo Hospital. This prestigious FICCI national award has been presented to the company for adopting best practices in quality management systems and manufacturing machine adopting Atmanirbhar Bharat concept.

Youtube Link - youtu.be/s01ujWot8CA. Insmart Systems are original equipment manufacturing company. Design and manufactures special purpose machineries required for development and manufacturing of strategic materials required for Defence and Atomic energy research. Also, required for Research and Development needs of commercial and academic research institutes.

Sampling automation includes Automatic sample collection, automatic sample preparation and analysis (at all stages of processing of bulk commodities like cement, steel, coal, aluminium, copper and all kinds of materials including iron ore and manganese etc). Insmart is serving the nation since 1993 by indigenously designing and manufacturing import substitute machineries and with contributing in technology spread in the country.

Image: Insmart Systems wins FICCI National Award Video: FICCI Award | Insmart Systems | Quality Systems Excellence Awards | Gold Prize PWR PWR.

