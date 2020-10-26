500-bed children hospital to come in J&K soon: Officials

The first-state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to children with a 500-bed capacity is coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There has been a lot of focus on maternal and child health in Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident through the declining maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the Union Territory in recent years, they said. "First-state-of-the-art dedicated 500-bed government children hospital coming up in Jammu and Kashmir soon," Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said.

Dulloo said that the health department with the objective to reduce infant mortality rate and child mortality rate to single digits had approved the hospital, which is coming up at Bemina is Srinagar. The proposed name for the hospital is Institute of Child Health.

He said that among the few children hospital in India, this would be the only hospital having a capacity of 500 beds dedicated to paediatric patients only. "This hospital will be helpful to meet the demands of paediatric patients from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as from the Union Territory of Ladakh and other neighbouring states", he said. Dulloo said that this hospital would be having all the super specialties of paediatrics.