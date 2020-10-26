Left Menu
Development News Edition

500-bed children hospital to come in J&K soon: Officials

There has been a lot of focus on maternal and child health in Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident through the declining maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the Union Territory in recent years, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 21:27 IST
500-bed children hospital to come in J&K soon: Officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first-state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to children with a 500-bed capacity is coming up in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There has been a lot of focus on maternal and child health in Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident through the declining maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) in the Union Territory in recent years, they said. "First-state-of-the-art dedicated 500-bed government children hospital coming up in Jammu and Kashmir soon," Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo said.

Dulloo said that the health department with the objective to reduce infant mortality rate and child mortality rate to single digits had approved the hospital, which is coming up at Bemina is Srinagar. The proposed name for the hospital is Institute of Child Health.

He said that among the few children hospital in India, this would be the only hospital having a capacity of 500 beds dedicated to paediatric patients only. "This hospital will be helpful to meet the demands of paediatric patients from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as from the Union Territory of Ladakh and other neighbouring states", he said. Dulloo said that this hospital would be having all the super specialties of paediatrics.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi stirs row with "Babu Saheb" remark, oppn slams him for "casteist" slur

RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav courted a controversy on Monday when he said the poor used to walk before Babu Saheb, a term used to refer to upper caste Rajputs in Bihar, with their head held high when Lalu Prasad was in power. The assertion led...

Lockdown announced in Aizawl city area

The Mizoram government on Monday announced a week-long lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation AMC area from October 27 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official statement said. The Mizoram government on Monday also launched Covid-19 No...

2 held for stabbing e-rickshaw driver

An e-rickshaw driver was injured after he was stabbed by two men in southeast Delhis Nizamuddin area, following which both were arrested, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday. The victim, identified as Mamun, was admitte...

Some trying to dent NDA's votes, says Nadda; Chirag is the obvious target

BJP chief J P Nadda Monday said some people are trying to make a dent in the NDAs votes during the Bihar assembly polls as part of a conspiracy, and asked people to remain cautious about them, remarks seen as a veiled attack on LJP presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020