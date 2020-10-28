UN Security Council condemns 'atrocious', 'cowardly' terror attack in Afghanistan

Left Menu
PTI | United Nations | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:26 IST
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned the "atrocious and cowardly” terrorist attack at an education centre in Afghanistan, expressing deep concern over the continuing high level of violence and security situation in the country. The attack took place on October 24 at the Kabul Education Centre, killing 24 people, including students. The ISIL had claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a press statement on Tuesday, the 15-nation Council condemned “the atrocious and cowardly terrorist attack”. “The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern about the continuing high level of violence and the security situation in Afghanistan, especially the number of civilian casualties, and stressed the importance of sustained efforts to reduce violence,” the statement said.

The Council members also underlined Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire in the light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“Deliberately targeting children and education facilities as such is especially abhorrent and must be condemned,” they said. The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. The Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. Guterres is also following with great concern the violent incidents which have occurred in Afghanistan over the past several days. A statement issued by his spokesperson said these incidents have claimed the lives of over 40 civilians and injured several others, including women and children. Guterres strongly condemned the suicide attack that targeted civilians at the Kabul Education Centre.

“The Secretary-General recalls that deliberate attacks against civilians are serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes. Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable,” the statement said, adding that the United Nations stands in solidarity with the people and Government of Afghanistan and reiterates its commitment to supporting an Afghan-led peace process that will end the conflict..

