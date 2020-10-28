Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31. "We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 14:16 IST
COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed till further orders

All schools in Delhi will continue to be closed till further orders in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday. Parents are not in favour of reopening schools either, Sisodia said at an online press conference. The Delhi government had earlier announced that schools will remain closed till October 31.

"We keep getting feedback from parents that they are really concerned about whether it is safe to reopen schools. It is not. Wherever schools have reopened, COVID-19 cases among children have risen. So we have decided that as of now schools in the national capital will not reopen. They will continue to be closed till further orders," Sisodia said. Delhi recorded 4,853 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike here till date, as the infection tally in the city mounted to over 3.64 lakh, authorities said.

The previous highest single-day spike of 4,473 cases was recorded on September 16. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed on March 25. While several restrictions have been eased in different 'unlock' phases, educational institutions continue to remain closed. According to ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, states can take a call on reopening schools in phases.Several states have also begun the process of reopening schools. Earlier, schools were allowed to call students from Class 9 to 12 to school on voluntary basis from September 21. However, the Delhi government decided against it. The Ministry of Education had issued detailed guidelines for reopening of schools including thorough cleaning and disinfection of premises, flexibility in attendance, no assessment for up to three weeks and ensuring a smooth transition from home-based schooling during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to formal schooling. Schools have been advised to form task teams such as emergency care support and response teams, general support teams for all stakeholders, commodity support teams, hygiene inspection teams, among others, with earmarked responsibilities.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Tyson Foods workers to replace some federal inspectors; Outbreak in VP Pence team and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Tyson Foods workers to replace some federal inspectors at U.S. beef plantTyson Foods said on Tuesday it plans in January to replace more than a dozen federal inspectors at a large Ka...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tumble as lockdown fears grip investors

Shares around the world tumbled on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew rapidly in Europe and the United States, igniting fears of possible strict lockdown measures that could damage already fragile economic recoveries.European shares f...

Father of Black man killed by Philadelphia police urges calm after further unrest

The family of a Philadelphia Black man shot dead by police appealed on Tuesday for calm as a second night of protests over his death once again turned violent, with clashes between police and protesters and the looting of stores.Tension has...

Indonesia coronavirus case tally tops 400,000

Indonesias coronavirus infections have passed the 400,000 mark, with 4,029 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, according to health ministry data.The Southeast Asian country has 400,483 cases. With the addition of Wednesdays 100 more COVID-19 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020