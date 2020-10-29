Merkel criticises populists who say coronavirus is harmless

Merkel criticises populists who say coronavirus is harmlessReuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-10-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 13:50 IST
Populists who purport the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, a day after she announced a circuit break lockdown, adding the pandemic is a challenge for the democratic system.
"It is only with solidarity and transparency that we will be able to confront the pandemic," she said. (Writing by Madeline Chambers and Sabine Siebold Editing by Michelle Adair)
