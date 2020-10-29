LS MP Danish Ali writes to PM, seeks commemorative stamp to mark Jamia's centenary

Left Menu
Lok Sabha MP and BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought releasing of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia's centenary. I, therefore, request you to kindly direct the Ministry of Communications to make necessary arrangements for the release of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia's 100th year," Ali said in his letter.

Lok Sabha MP and BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought releasing of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia's centenary. In his letter to Modi, Ali said Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university, is celebrating its centennial year which is a "proud and historic moment for all of us".

"A product of India's freedom movement, Jamia Millia Islamia is an embodiment of the idea of India as conceived by the leaders of our freedom struggle," the MP from Amroha and a Jamia alumnus said. The centennial celebrations are starting on Thursday, the university's Foundation Day, and will go on throughout the year around the world, he noted.

"On this historic day, I request that a postal stamp be released to commemorate the occasion. I, therefore, request you to kindly direct the Ministry of Communications to make necessary arrangements for the release of a commemorative stamp to celebrate Jamia Millia Islamia's 100th year," Ali said in his letter. Last month also, Ali had written to the prime minister, urging his government to provide Jamia Millia Islamia with a Rs 100 crore grant on completing hundred years and also to allow the varsity to set up its medical college and hospital.

