Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 600 air warriors inducted in IAF

As many as 609 personnel were inducted into the IAF following a 67-week rigorous and intensive training at Mechanical Training Institute at the Airforce station, a Defence release here said. Air Commodore Charles Andrews, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Jalahalli reviewed the parade.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-10-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 17:28 IST
Over 600 air warriors inducted in IAF

Over 600 Air Warriors were inducted into the Indian Air Force at a passing out parade held at the Air Force Station Tambaram near here on Thursday. As many as 609 personnel were inducted into the IAF following a 67-week rigorous and intensive training at Mechanical Training Institute at the Airforce station, a Defence release here said.

Air Commodore Charles Andrews, Air Officer Commanding Air Force Station, Jalahalli reviewed the parade. In his address, he urged the air warriors to make sustained efforts towards continuous enhancement of their technical knowledge and skills by keeping themselves abreast with the latest changes, the release said.

"He also advised the newly inducted air warriors to maintain exemplary conduct at all times, in keeping with the ethos of the service. In view of COVID-19 conditions he emphasised the trainees to take all precautions while moving to new units," it added..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Child labourers rescued from Malpe

In a joint operation, 17 girls aged around 13 to 18 years, engaged to pick fish at the Malpe port here, were rescued by women and child development department and Udupi district child protection unit on Thursday,officials said. The rescue o...

Report slams UK's Labour Party for tolerating anti-Semitism

Officials in Britains opposition Labour Party failed to stamp out anti-Semitism and committed unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination against members of the Jewish community, the UK equalities watchdog said Thursday. The Equality and...

Soccer-'A star is born' - Pedri dazzles for Barca in Turin

Barcelonas 17-year-old midfielder Pedri may not have got on the scoresheet in his sides 2-0 Champions League win over Juventus but the teenager was the unmistakeable star in a victory that gave life to his wounded side and put him on the ma...

With ropes and wooden guns, returning Armenians train for war

When conflict broke out in Nagorno-Karabakh last month, Aghasi Asatryan was thousands of kilometres away in Germany, embarking on a career as an IT specialist.The 29-year-old Armenian national immediately applied for vacation, citing a fami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020