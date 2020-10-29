Child labourers rescued from Malpe

In a joint operation, 17 girls aged around 13 to 18 years, engaged to pick fish at the Malpe port here, were rescued by women and child development department and Udupi district child protection unit on Thursday,officials said. The rescue operation was held early Thursday as the children were working to pick fish from the Malpe port for buyers.

The children belong to Koppal and Ballari, police sources said. Police, Childline and Nagariga Seva Trust took part in the operation.

The childrens details are being examined, the sources said. The parents of the children are working in Udupi district.

Therescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. District child protection officerSadananda Nayak, labour officer Kumar, labour inspector Praveen and other officials were part of the team.