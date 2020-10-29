Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Back to lockdown: the new French measures to contain COVID-19 spread

* No one can enter France from outside the European Union except in special circumstances, but borders between France and other EU countries will remain open. * The measures are to come into effect from 00:01 am on Friday morning and will remain in force until Dec. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 23:39 IST
FACTBOX-Back to lockdown: the new French measures to contain COVID-19 spread

French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Thursday gave details of the lockdown that will come into effect on Friday in an effort to put the brakes on a COVID-19 epidemic that officials say risks spiraling out of control. Below are the main measures he announced:

* People will have to remain in their homes and only venture outside if they have a justification for doing that. Those justifications include: essential food shopping, taking a child to school, essential work that cannot be done from home, attending a medical appointment, providing urgent help to a family member, or one hour per day of exercise within one kilometer of the home. * Anyone outside their home will need to carry a document justifying their presence outside. This can be checked by police.

* Schools will remain open, a departure from the last lockdown in the spring when all educational establishments were shut down. * Children from six years old and upwards will be required to wear masks in classes. Up to now, the requirement to wear masks applied to children from 11 upwards.

* Universities will close. * Cafes, and restaurants will shut.

* Shops will close, with the exception of garages, auto repair shops, supermarkets, launderettes, opticians, and pharmacies. * State services for the public will remain open, including municipal services.

* Places of worship will remain open, but celebrations such as weddings will be limited to small groups. * All those who can work from home must do so, unless it is technically impossible.

* Community sport activities will be halted. * No one can enter France from outside the European Union except in special circumstances, but borders between France and other EU countries will remain open.

* The measures are to come into effect from 00:01 am on Friday morning and will remain in force until Dec. 1. * Hotels can remain open with limited capacity for professional travel

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders hereWhile CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKRs task a lot t...

WB Guv meets Shah, TMC calls him "loudspeaker" of BJP

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the state of affairs and affairs of state, which he said, has turned into a police state and criticised its law and order situation. During th...

Pak army chief Gen Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday to discuss the internal and external security situation. Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Army, internal and external security situation was ...

Jeweler relieved of bag containing Rs 20 lakh

A bag with Rs 20 lakh in cash was stolen in broad daylight in the Saraf Bazaar area here on Thursday, police said. Complainant Bharat Madhukar Pawar, who owns a jewelery shop in Ashok Nagar, told the police that he visited Saraf Bazaar, a w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020