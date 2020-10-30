Left Menu
Development News Edition

Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional in Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Police

After arresting the topper of the JEE (Mains) examination in Assam and his doctor father for allegedly using an impersonator to write the test, the state police is looking for an owner of a coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company in connection with the fraud in the country's prestigious engineering entrance exam.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:57 IST
Search on for coaching centre owner, IT professional in Assam JEE proxy candidate case: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

After arresting the topper of the JEE (Mains) examination in Assam and his doctor father for allegedly using an impersonator to write the test, the state police is looking for an owner of a coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company in connection with the fraud in the country's prestigious engineering entrance exam. Five persons have been arrested in the case so far and taken into police custody for five days, a senior officer said on Friday.

"The police are searching for an owner of a city-based coaching institute and an employee of a leading IT company," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Guwahati Suprotive Lal Baruah told PTI. Many people are suspected to be involved in the malpractice and the investigation is on to unearth the racket, another senior police officer said.

The state police approached the National Testing Agency, which has conducted the examination across the country, and sought information related to the JEE (Mains) exam to help them in their investigations. The NTA had outsourced the infrastructural and human resources support to an IT company for conducting the examination, the police officer said.

Baruah is heading a special investigating team, set up to probe the scam, which came to light on Wednesday after an audio recording of the candidate's purported telephonic conversation with one of his friends went viral on social media. The candidate admitted the fraud to a friend during a phone call which was recorded, police said.

The examination was held on September 5. An FIR was filed by a person, identified as Mitradev Sharma, on October 23 in Azara police station here, alleging that the candidate, who scored 99.8 per cent in the JEE (Mains), had used an impersonator to appear for the test on his behalf.

Sharma alleged that on the day of the examination, the candidate entered the specified centre at Borjhar area, but came out after completing the biometric attendance with the help of an invigilator and another person wrote the exam. The complainant also alleged that the parents of the candidate had paid Rs 15-20 lakh to the private coaching institute in Guwahati to help him in the examination.

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

Terror attack in France an attack on EU's shared values, say European Council members

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria to push back on U.S. rejection of WTO candidate

Nigeria will lobby for its candidate to head the World Trade Organization, the countrys foreign ministry said in reaction to her last-minute rejection by Washington that threw the regulators leadership selection process into confusion.The U...

2,237 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 4.8 lakh, death toll 7,007

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 7,007 in Uttar Pradesh on Friday with 24 more fatalities, while 2,237 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to over 4.8 lakh, a senior official said. In the past 24 hours, 2,237 fresh cases were reported ...

J-Power to close old coal-fired power plants by 2030

Japans Electric Power Development Co Ltd J-Power plans to shut old and low-efficiency coal-fired power plants by 2030, in line with government policy, the companys president said on Friday. Industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said in July th...

INSIGHT-Biden farms for crucial votes in Trump Country

By planting a sign in early October supporting Joe Biden on a country road near her Minnesota dairy farm, Meg Stuedemann initially stood out from her neighbors.The 54-year-old, who runs Derrydale Farm in Belle Plaine with her husband, suppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020